2 wanted for questioning in Augusta aggravated assault

Monday, April 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two men for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault.

The incident occurred Feb. 8 in the 1700 block of Olive Road in Augusta.

LAW ENFORCEMENT | Deputies working to enforce 'shelter-in-place' order

Authorities want to question Cameron Lauran Hampton and Donquez Rodriquez Morris. The sheriff’s agency released photos of them on Monday.

Morris is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information about either man is asked to contact sheriff’s Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

