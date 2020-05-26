3 people killed in separate crashes on highway outside Orangeburg

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three people died in two separate vehicle crashes on U.S. 178 just outside Orangeburg.

The first crash occurred around 8:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. 178 near Shillings Bridge Road just northwest of Orangeburg, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

He said it happened as a Kia sport utility ran a stop sign and was struck by a 2010 Lincoln MKT that was traveling east on the highway.

The Kia left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was killed, Lee said.

The Lincoln was pushed into a westbound lane and was struck by a 1988 Chevrolet, according to Lee.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seat belt and was killed, according to Lee.

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to a local hospital, Lee said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to Lee.

A few miles south, the second crash occurred around 11 p.m. on U.S. 178 near Still Wood Circle. A westbound Lexus left the roadway, overturned and hit a utility pole, according to Lee. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, but was killed, according to Lee.

The names of the victims were not available.

