2 missing girls, mom found dead after Amber Alert in Wisconsin

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - The bodies of two missing girls and their mother have been found in Milwaukee after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday and canceled Sunday.

During a news conference Sunday afternoon, Milwaukee Police said Amarah Banks, 26, was declared missing Feb. 9.

While investigating, police discovered that Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Cameria Banks, 4, were also missing.

Police said they were contacted by law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee.

They had information on the father, Arzel Ivery, 25, who was last seen with Banks and the girls.

Milwaukee Police then traveled to Memphis, where Ivery was able to lead them to the garage where the three bodies were found.

At this time, it’s unknown who owns the home and garage.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

