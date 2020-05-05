2 grocery chains helping those in need across the region

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Grocery chains Food Lion and BI-LO on Tuesday both announced ways they are helping to feed those who are hungry across the region.

Food Lion

The Salvation Army of Aiken is among the Golden Harvest Food Bank feeding agencies sharing in grant money from a Food Lion program.

The Salvation Army will get $6,400 as part of a round of $1 million in grant funding being awarded to nearly 600 feeding agencies across the grocer’s 10-state footprint. It’s part of an effort to care for people affected by the COVID-19, the grocer said Tuesday.

These grant resources will enable each agency to purchase food and other critical items needed to meet increasing demand.

The funds are being distributed to local feeding agencies affiliated with the 30 regional Feeding America food bank partners, including the regional Golden Harvest Food Bank. Food Lion said it has partnered with the food bank for more than 20 years.

BI-LO

The parent company of BI-LO launched a giving campaign in partnership with Feeding America in all stores to help people facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., which owns BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores launched the campaign along with the SEG Gives Foundation.

Now through May 15, customers at the stores can help those in need by purchasing a $5 hunger relief donation bag of non-perishable food items at all store registers. The company said the donation program will benefit local food bank partners like Golden Harvest.

