2 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Florida

Monday, March 2, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Florida health officials say two cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

The news broke Sunday via Twitter.

The Florida Department of Health wrote: "Florida has 2 presumptive positive #COVID19 cases: one adult resident of Hillsborough County and one adult resident of Manatee County. Both individuals are isolated and being appropriately cared for."

The DOH also said they are fully prepared to handle the virus.

"Our health care professionals throughout the state are implementing the appropriate protocols and are ready to respond."

This news broke just after it was announced a second person has died of the virus in Washington state.

There are now cases reported in Washington, Florida, California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.

