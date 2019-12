Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A family is safe after a fire broke out at their home late Monday.

Augusta Fire and Emergency Management says they responded to a home on Telfair Street around 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Two adults and four children made it out of the home safely, and the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

