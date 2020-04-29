2 Georgia men drink cleaning products to fight coronavirus, officials say

ATLANTA — Two Georgia men have been hospitalized after drinking cleaning products to prevent a coronavirus infection.

Georgia Poison Control Director Gaylord Lopez told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the men in Atlanta had mental health issues and are expected to recover after drinking the products over the weekend.

Lopez says one man drank bleach and the other ingested a mixture of household cleaners, beer, medication and mouthwash.

Lopez says both men have been discharged after psychiatric observation.

Lopez said his staffers gave life-saving advice and didn't ask if the men were encouraged by President Donald Trump's musings about injecting disinfectants to fight the virus.