$1M of illegal drugs pulled off the streets in one day in several GA counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -- A joint operation between sheriff’s office in Muscogee, Harris and Lee counties and the Drug Enforcement Agency has arrested two men after intercepting more than $1,000,000 in illegal drugs, $31,000 in cash and several guns.

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones held a joint press conference to announce the drug bust.

They say that all of the drugs collected were shipped into the area in just one day, Jan. 28.

In total, $1,109,467 of drugs and cash were was pulled off the streets during the bust, including:

-19 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of $880,000

-495.5 grams of heroin, with a street of $198,160

-30.7 grams of marijuana, with a street value of $307

-$31,000 in cash

-Several firearms

Santiago Rosales, 41, and Brandon Jones, 35, were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, where they are currently being held.

Rosales, who is not a U.S. citizen, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and use of a communication facility in the commission of a crime involving a controlled substance.

Jones was charged with trafficking heroin and two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

The sheriffs say this bust is the culmination of six months of work.

