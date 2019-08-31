19-year-old wanted for shooting his stepfather now in custody

Saturday, August 31, 2019

UPDATE:

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 19-year-old wanted for shooting his stepfather and running from the scene armed with a black semi-automatic pistol on August 24th is now in custody.

The Burke County Sheriff's office says 19-year-old Jeramiah Tyrell Gardner from Girard Avenue in Sardis is now in the Burke County Detention Center after turning himself in.

Investigators say they've been following up on leads daily from members of the community and vowed to continue the pressure until Gardner was arrested or turned himself in. Sheriff Williams wanted to thank the Savannah Chatham County Police, the Port Wentworth Police, and the US Marshall’s for their assistance.

Earlier today, Gardner’s mom contacted Burke County Investigators to inform them he wanted to turn himself in.

Gardner was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on, August 24th at 9:45a.m. outside of a residence at the intersection of Girard Avenue and Sapp Street in Sardis. Although Gardner hit the vehicle his stepfather was in, his stepfather was unharmed other than minor issues from the glass and debris.

Gardner faces multiple charges including, Felony Aggravated Assault – Family Violence, Felony Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and Felony Theft by receiving a stolen firearm.