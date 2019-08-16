19-year-old charged following crash with stolen rental car

Friday, August 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 19-year-old has been formally charged following a chase Thursday night that ended in a crash.

Rayvon Lane is charged with theft by taking, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving without a license, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Deputies say Lane ran a stop sign on Tubman Home Road and fled from deputies trying to pull him over. The chase led them down Olive Road. During the chase, they say he ran a red light, at Martin Luther King Boulevard, causing an accident with multiple vehicles.

Several children were injured in the crash with some of the injuries referred to as "serious."

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved