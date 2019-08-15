19-year-old Aiken County man slammed with 24 child sex and pornography charges

Thursday, August 15, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 19-year-old Aiken County man faces a host of charges related to the exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's office.

Grant Nicholas Reeder is charged with 24 charges total from criminal sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, and disseminating obscene material.

Investigators say Reeder engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, solicited a minor for sex, produced multiple files of child pornography, distributed child pornography, possessed child pornography, and distributed nude images to a minor.

