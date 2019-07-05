Waynesboro cracking down after 2 shootings in 2 weeks

Friday, July 5, 2019

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The message was clear today. Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell says gun violence needs to end in Waynesboro.

"Gun violence, and fighting here, we're not going to tolerate it. We will not tolerate this in the city of Waynesboro, and we will make sure that we punish you," said Greg Carswell Jr., the mayor of Waynesboro.

This is after a 19-year-old was shot last night. Malik Harris is behind bars for shooting and killing 17-year-old Tybrelyn Kelly.

Neighbors say the shooting happened last night and they say dozens of kids were out here playing, and families were shooting off fireworks. They also say this community is shocked it happened and are thankful the city is taking action.

"This is something we will not tolerate at all," said Carswell.

Leroy Robinson, a family member of Tyberlyn Kelly, understands the pain better than anyone.

“Just ridiculous these things happen in our community. It's two families who are deeply hurt," said Robinson.

His grand-nephew, 17-year-old Tybralyn Kelly was shot and killed in Sardis just over a week ago.

He's here to stand with the community impacted by another act of violence too.

“Anger, frustration, pain. This kind of stuff shouldn't be happening. The young man used to ride on my school bus, been to church a couple times with me," said James Jones, a Waynesboro City Council Member.

Burke County said they'd crack down after this beating in April was posted live on social media. Since the beginning of July, there have been 9 aggravated assaults in the city of Waynesboro.

Police investigated 8 in the entire month of June since school let out.

"Parents have got to take responsibility. You got to know where your children are. You had them. You got to raise them. It's not the government's responsibility," said Alfonzo Williams, the Burke County Sheriff.

Investigators say the biggest common denominator is some teens using illegal firearms. But cracking down, for some, isn't enough.

"We as adults have to change and be positive for them and with them. Teach these kids how to work," said Jones.

Waynesboro police say two incidents involving firearms have happened in the city just this week. They believe most of these issues are gang-related.

