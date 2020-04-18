18 residents and 9 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Kentwood Extended Care

Saturday, April 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with University Hospital say 18 residents and 9 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at one of their extended care facilities.

Kentwood Extended Care reported the first cases of the virus at their facility on West Wheeler Parkway several days ago.

University Hospital officials say the testing of all Kentwood's residents and staff have returned with the exception of two that were inconclusive, so they're being retested.

There are 18 positive residents and 9 positive staff members. All positive residents have been transferred to the hospital for monitoring and all positive staff members are quarantined at home, so there are no known positives at this time left in the facility.

"We're optimistic that we're managing the situation to the best of our ability, mainly due to the quick action of our nursing staff who recognized early symptoms and transferred those people out of the facility, minimizing spread and prompting facility-wide testing," a University Hospital spokesperson said. "Not all of the positive cases are experiencing symptoms."