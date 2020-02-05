18 pounds of marijuana, cash, and guns found in McDuffie County storage locker

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Eighteen pounds of marijuana, over $1,800 in cash, and several weapons were seized from a McDuffie County storage unit.

The McDuffie County Sheriff's Office has also charged a 51-year-old in connection with the seizure.

Lonnie Harris is charged with drug possession, trafficking, and weapons possession.

Deputies also found an AK-47 and a Glock handgun in the storage container.

Harris was booked at the McDuffie County Jail and released on a $61,050 bond.