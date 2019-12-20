18 additional men arrested in Lincoln Co. cockfighting bust

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- 18 men join the previous 20 arrested after a cockfighting ring was busted in Lincoln County.

All men are charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and commercial gambling. About 250 people are believed to have been involved, so more arrests are expected.

The new arrests are as follows:

Esteban Ramirez-Adame

Rafael Garcia

Daniel Hernandez

Flores Vargas-Humberto

Angel Ayala Lopez

Jose Luis Vaca-Rosas

Gabino Fernandez

Zavala Fernando

Allan Flores

Juvenal Jovany Gonzalez

Daniel Herrera

Arturo Juarez-Acosta

Jose Luis Medrano

Isideo Matthews Montanez

Jose Moreno-Montes

Abel Ponce

Javier Sanchez

Erik David Vargas

The following men were booked earlier this week:

Jason Lee Addison

Ronnie Lee Addison

Leopoldo Barajas-Arteaga

Ramon Cazares

Juan Manuel Espinoza

Verrillo Fortin

Robert Lee Fuller

Gerardo Quistian Hernandez

Gonzalo Herrera, Jr.

Javier Izaguirre

Hilberto Nava Jesus

Jeffery Robert McCollum

Miguel Angel Medina

Ramiro Nabarro

Martin Coronado Ornelas

Jorge Rafael Rodriguez

Timothy Shane Smith

Wilder Tomas

Lanier Hightower

Joel Herrera

