18 additional men arrested in Lincoln Co. cockfighting bust

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- 18 men join the previous 20 arrested after a cockfighting ring was busted in Lincoln County.
All men are charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and commercial gambling. About 250 people are believed to have been involved, so more arrests are expected.
The new arrests are as follows:
Esteban Ramirez-Adame
Rafael Garcia
Daniel Hernandez
Flores Vargas-Humberto
Angel Ayala Lopez
Jose Luis Vaca-Rosas
Gabino Fernandez
Zavala Fernando
Allan Flores
Juvenal Jovany Gonzalez
Daniel Herrera
Arturo Juarez-Acosta
Jose Luis Medrano
Isideo Matthews Montanez
Jose Moreno-Montes
Abel Ponce
Javier Sanchez
Erik David Vargas
The following men were booked earlier this week:
Jason Lee Addison
Ronnie Lee Addison
Leopoldo Barajas-Arteaga
Ramon Cazares
Juan Manuel Espinoza
Verrillo Fortin
Robert Lee Fuller
Gerardo Quistian Hernandez
Gonzalo Herrera, Jr.
Javier Izaguirre
Hilberto Nava Jesus
Jeffery Robert McCollum
Miguel Angel Medina
Ramiro Nabarro
Martin Coronado Ornelas
Jorge Rafael Rodriguez
Timothy Shane Smith
Wilder Tomas
Lanier Hightower
Joel Herrera
Check back with News 12 for the latest in this still-developing story.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.