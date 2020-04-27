177 total deaths in South Carolina reported by DHEC

Monday, April 27, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and three additional deaths were reported to DHEC.

According to the release, this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.

The deaths occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Anderson (4), Beaufort (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Darlington (3), Dillon ( 3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Greenville (44)*, Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (6), Lee (4), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (4), Richland (5), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (4), York (5)

Note from DHEC* A private laboratory submitted a month's history of positive test results for Greenville County residents to DHEC this weekend, causing a spike in new cases in the county. This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting. DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring.

