Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Angela Paiz Parada was reported as a runaway, according to Mount Pleasant Inspector Chip Googe.

She stands 4-foot-11, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Neese at 843-884-4176 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

