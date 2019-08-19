17 Aiken Co. homes receive delinquent tax notices despite having no taxes owed

Monday, August 19, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Imagine having a neon piece of paper taped to your home for not paying your taxes. The only problem is you did pay your taxes.

That’s what happened in the Sage Creek subdivision in Aiken County.

Several weeks ago, 17 families came home to a very noticeable tax sign taped to their home. One neighbor called us for help, so we started digging to find out why families were at risk of losing their home.

Johnathan Cochran and his family dealt with the issue.

"According to this, November 11 they're auctioning my house off,” Cochran said.

Cochran says that his home owed taxes from 2015. But his family did not own or move into their home until 2018.

"What really irritates us again, is nobody's doing anything about it,” Cochran said. “We just want answers.”

It turns out it is law in South Carolina to add rollback taxes to the last 5 years of a property once the land changes from agriculture use to housing.

So how did these rollback taxes slip through the cracks?

"Obviously, the builder just didn't get that taken care of at closing -- whether it's through the attorney or not checking county records or whatever,” Aiken County administrator Clay Killian said.

Killian says the builder was D.R. Horton, and the taxes owed are more than $3,000.

“The tax collector’s office just knows they're not paid,” Killian said. “They don't know the reason why they're not paid and they have to go post the property that it's owed on."

"I'm not here to cause trouble, but this is my home, this is my family's home that they're taking away for something that is completely out of my control,” Cochran said. “And it's like they don't care."

Some families have taken down their orange signs.

“Why? Because they are embarrassing,” Cochran said.

Others have retained attorneys.

“I don't care if it gets taken care of,” Cochran said. “This should have never happened in the first place."

There's not just one person to blame. It could have been a number of factors. Killian says county tax records may not have been updated in time, the closing attorney wasn't familiar with the state law, or the builder didn't get that done at closing.

But there’s a happy ending. Thanks to the pressure from this story, the builder paid off the rollback taxes in full for all 17 homes.

