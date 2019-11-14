160 jobs in peril as Resolute announces idling of Augusta newsprint facility

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Newsprint manufacturers Resolute announced Thursday that they are idling their Augusta facility "indefinitely" due to the "ongoing significant decline" in print consumption across the United States.

As a result, 160 jobs are in peril at the facility. Resolute says they've already had to idle the facility for several weeks already in 2019 and had been idled since early October.

Thursday's announcement extends the idling and is effective as of Nov. 14.

"Resolute management understands the impact this decision will have on employees, their families and the local community. The company will work with employees and community representatives to mitigate the impacts of the decision. The company also remains committed to customer service and delivery of high-quality products, and is working closely with customers to ensure a smooth transition," a statement from the company said.

