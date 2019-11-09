16-year-old Thomson High student dies in car crash

Saturday, November 9, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The McDuffie County Coroner's office confirms a 16-year-old has been killed in a two-car accident Saturday morning.

Deputy Coroner Paul Johnson says Amarione Thampson was traveling east on White Oak Road around 10:42a.m. He ran off the shoulder of the road and over-corrected. That's when Deputy Coroner Johnson says he veered into oncoming traffic and was t-boned by a Dodge SUV.

Thampson was pronounced dead at University Hospital-McDuffie at 11:25a.m.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Doctor's Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is the third death of a Thomson High School student in the past few months. Bostyn Dinger, 14, and Bryson Dinger, 16, were killed in another accident back in September. That crash also took the life of their sister, Bella Dinger, 12, who attended Thomson Middle School.

In July, Summer Matherly, 13, and her mother were also killed in a car accident in Thomson. Matherly attended Thomson Middle.

