$15K reward offered for information leading to arrest in Richmond Co. arson case

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Arson Control are offering a $15,000 total reward for information related to an arson case.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened on Sept. 2 at the Exxon store on Deans Bridge Road.

Video from the scene shows a masked man wearing all black clothing but blue gloves.

He's shown in the video throwing two bottles of wine on the ground.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact Investigator Nancy Clark or any investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved