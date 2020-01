Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's been 15 years since the Graniteville train crash.

The crash between two Norfolk Southern trains happened around 3 a.m. near the Avondale Mills Plant in Graniteville.

The crash released 160,000 pounds of chlorine in the air.

Nine people were killed and hundreds were treated for toxic chlorine exposure.

The accident was found to be caused by a misaligned railroad switch.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.