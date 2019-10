Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 15-year-old boy is missing in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for Coeby Chauncey Tuesday. Coeby was last seen on September 28th on the 1500 block of Brown Road.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say Coeby may be trying to get to Coffee County, Ga.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

