15-year-old missing from Columbia County

Monday, December 23, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- A 15-year-old is missing from her foster home, Georgia Division of Children and Family Services tells News 12.

Destiney Allure Inglet was last seen wearing a red jacket, multi-colored pajama pants, brown boots, along with a red and white bandana. The teen is a foster care child of Columbia County Department of Family and Children Services.

Officials say she ran away from her current placement. They presume her to be with 20-year-old Ricardo Hawes of Lincolnton, Georgia, who last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hoodie.

DFACS reports they could possibly be in the Grovetown area with her father, Michael Inglett. Adding, they may be in a black Hyundai.

Contact Columbia County Sheriff Office at (706) 541-2800 if you have any information of her whereabouts.

The teen is 5'2" tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.