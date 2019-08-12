15-year-old missing for 40+ days found safe, family says

Monday, August 12, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 15-year-old Martinez teen who has been missing for over 40 days has been found safe, according to her family.

The family of Jennifer Coffey says she is currently being questioned by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office has also confirmed the details.

Coffey went missing in July after her parents said she told them she was going outside to take out the trash.

She then vanished, setting off a sometimes frantic search for the girl across the CSRA.

More on this story as it develops.

