15-year-old girl missing from foster home more than a month in Columbia County

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Georgia DFACS are still searching for a 15-year-old girl.

Destiny Inglett hasn't been seen since Dec. 23, 2019. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, multi-colored pajama pants, brown boots, and a red and white bandana.

Destiny is a foster care child in Columbia County. She ran away from her placement home.

She is believed to be in the company of Ricardo Hawes, 20, who was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The two could be in Grovetown, where Destiny's father lives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 541-2800.

