Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The Bartow County Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl Friday.

Brianna Brown was last seen on November 5th in the area of Glade Road in Acworth. She weighs about 100 pounds and stands at 5'0" with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bartow County is about three hours northwest of Richmond County.

Anyone with information can call (770) 382-5050 ext. 6030 to connect with an officer.

