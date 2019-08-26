15-year-old and 10-year-old sisters missing from Richmond County

Monday, August 26, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to officials, two girls are missing from Richmond County.

15-year-old Savannah Piazzi and 10-year-old Emily Piazzi, who are sisters, were last seen on the 5200 block of Woodbridge Drive at 3:30 a.m. on August 25. They could have possibly been seen in the 2200 block of Raleigh Drive on August 25 as well. It is unknown what either child was wearing when they left the residence.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriffs Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.