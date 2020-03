Wednesday, March 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's office arrested 15-year-old Jaquavious Taylor earlier this evening.

Taylor was wanted for the murder of 17-year-old DeAngelo Burns. Burns was shot and killed at a house on Abelia Drive on February 7th.

Deputies say he was taken to a gas station on Peach Orchard Road, where he was pronounced there.