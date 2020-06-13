15-year-old arrested after killing cousin, injuring another in shooting

Saturday, June 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old is charged with murder after killing his cousin and injuring one other person.

Officials say they responded to the 2600 block of Bridgeover Ave. for a shots fired call just after 9 pm Friday. They say that's where they found Kyjuan King, 15, and Michael Walker, 21, had been shot.

Both victims were taken to AUMC, where officials say King was pronounced dead. Walker is still being treated for his injuries.

Investigators say they arrested Willik King, 15, who is Kyjuan's cousin. They say Willik King is being charged with murder.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating.

