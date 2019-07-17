An Act of Kindness: 15-year-old Burke County teenager giving water to road construction crews

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Most people see road work as an inconvenience, but one 15-year-old and her family feel different. As hot as it is in the middle of the July, a Burke County family started a small act of kindness. You can find them on the side of the road.

The sound of road construction and the sight of orange cones isn't usually what most people get excited to see, but for 15-year-old Azaria Dixon, it's different.

"I've actually befriended some of the workers, and they're really nice," explained Dixon, "Now whenever they pass by they smile and wave."

The smile on Dixon's face speaks for itself. That joy is from a simple gesture.

"If they need water they'll stop by, and they'll say thank you," said Dixon.

Posted up on the side of the road, handing out bottled water is where you'll find Azaria and her family. That's their way of saying, 'thank you' to the crews from Burke County. This is a project they've waited on for years now.

"So whenever it finally started happening we were like, 'We need to do something,' We've been waiting for this forever," said Dixon.

So in between the tar and the gravel is a 15-year-old who is thankful for people working jobs that are often thankless.

"It makes me extremely happy to see them smiling because I know a lot of people wouldn't do this," said Dixon, "So seeing them smile just like... makes me happy."

The Dixon family tells me they want to follow the road crews from Burke County to their next job and keep handing out water. They're asking for donations as well. If you'd like to donate bottled water, please contact Jennifer Jewel Cullen Findley at idajewelcullen@yahoo.com.

