15 Georgia National Guardsmen helping out at Golden Harvest

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Fifteen Georgia National Guardsmen are now helping pack boxes of emergency supplies at Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta.

The boxes, according to the food bank, will be provided to families in need throughout the 25-county service area.

“﻿We are thankful for Governor Kemp’s response to our request for assistance, and beyond grateful for the men and women of our National Guard who are serving alongside us during this crisis,” Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann said in a statement. “We need all the help we can get to meet the unprecedented requests for emergency food that we are receiving from our community.”

The guard members are assigned to Company G, 148th BSB under the command of 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment based in Winder, GA.

“Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment are working closely with State Partners, like the Golden Harvest Food Bank, to help in reducing human suffering and restoring the health and safety of our fellow citizens. Our Soldiers are well equipped to assist in packing, distribution, and logistics management in times of crisis,” a spokesperson for the 1st Battalion Command Team said in a statement. “Our battalion plans, trains, and prepares for various missions of this nature and we are honored to partner with the great work being done by Golden Harvest to meet the needs of Georgians in the Augusta area.”

