Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

(AP) -- Authorities in Georgia say a 14-year-old boy has been shot to death.

WSB-TV reports that a 15-year-old was injured in Sunday's shooting incident in the city of Lithonia in DeKalb County.

Two adult suspects have been arrested.

The wounded teen was reported in stable condition.

Copyright 20202 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.