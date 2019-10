CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is missing out of Chesterfield County.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s office reported Jaylynn Starr McClain missing Wednesday. McClain was last seen Tuesday in the Pageland area.

Anyone who sees McClain or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.

