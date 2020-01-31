14-year-old murder suspect granted bond, second suspect expected in court

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two of four suspects in a shooting that turned into a crash on Winston Way are in court Friday.

Janiah Sullivan, 14, and Ebonee Jones, 17, are charged with murder, possession of a weapon, and criminal attempt.

Sullivan was granted a $100,000 bond Friday. They must stay off social media, live at home with their parents, and stay in the house except while in school.

Jones, Sullivan, Rian Stone, and Carlos Mack are charged in the death of Deivante McFadden, 21.

Officials said Friday they arrived on the scene and found McFadden in a crashed car with a gunshot wound to his chest and another to his back scapular area. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies say Sullivan was in the car with McFadden after an attempted robbery. She allegedly destroyed the sim card in a phone used to set up the crime.

Ebonee Jones will appear in court for a bond hearing Friday as well.

Check back with News 12 for the latest in this developing story.