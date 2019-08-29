14-year-old missing from Waynesboro, police say

Thursday, August 29, 2019

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Waynesboro Police Department says a 14-year-old is currently missing in the area.

Police officials say Bobby Antoine Thomas Jr. was last seen on Westgate Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thomas was last seen wearing a white tank top, black joggers, and a black hoodie.

If you have any information, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029 or the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

