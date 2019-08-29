14-year-old missing from Waynesboro, police say

Bobby Antoine Thomas Jr. is 14 years old, 5’07”, 130 lbs, short black hair with twists was reported missing on August 29, 2019 at approximately 5:30 a.m. from Westgate Drive in Waynesboro. (Source: Waynesboro Police Department)
Thursday, August 29, 2019

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Waynesboro Police Department says a 14-year-old is currently missing in the area.

Police officials say Bobby Antoine Thomas Jr. was last seen on Westgate Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thomas was last seen wearing a white tank top, black joggers, and a black hoodie.

If you have any information, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029 or the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

