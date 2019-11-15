13-year-old girl sells bows at Target 7 years after starting own company

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 13-year-old girl is making headlines as a business owner and creator. Her company is called 'Gabby Bows', and she's from our neck of the woods.

It's been five years in the making, but last month her product made it into Target. The girl and her mother are from McCormick, but they met us in Augusta to talk about her success.

"They have 5 barrettes in each pack There's 4 and then that one as well," said 13-year-old Gabby Goodwin.

Gabby Bows are an idea she and her mom came up with seven years ago.

"I would go to school all pretty, nice, and everything and then go back home and get fussed at and be like 'where are your bows?'"

Tired of buying barrettes every two weeks, Gabby's mom Gabrielle took to twitter to air her frustrations. That's when their pastor saw he said he was a market they should break into.

After hearing the idea, then-5-year-old Gabby didn't let her mom forget it.

"I was asking my mom every single day when are my bows coming," said mom Gabby. "When are we going to make these bows? When are my bows coming? I kept nagging her, pushing her to start this idea."

When Gabby was just seven, they started the company called Confidence.

"What we were trying to do, basically, was sell them to our family and friends, come back to that major company say, 'hey these barrettes are good. People want these types of barrettes, come by our company. That didn't work."

Five years later, Gabby Bows are on the shelves in Target.

"We have sweet pea, daddy's girl, and little lady," Gabby shows us the bows.

"Target said that we were on their watch for a while, which wasn't really what we expected, but we were able to fix things and figure out and work things out. And we finally made it into Target," Gabrielle said.

Now with her mom by her side, Gabby is inspiring others to chase their dreams and never give up on them.

"After every 'no', after every ten 'no's, after however many you get just remember that 'no' is just an abbreviation for Next Opportunity."

She's proof that a little persistence can go a long way, and that age is really just a number.

And it's only the beginning for Gabby and her mom. They also have a book and hair products, and they're rolling out more colors of Gabby Bows around Christmas.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

