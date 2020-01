Jan. 1, 2020

WAYNESBORO, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) The Waynesboro Police Department needs your help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Ja'Majijh Nyree Turner (also known as "Chocolate") was last seen around 2:00 pm on New Year's Day in the Briarwood Apartments area. Turner is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 100 lbs. She was wearing a burgundy jacket with blue jeans.

If you have information, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (706) 554-8029 or (706) 554-4444.