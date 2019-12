Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The last full moon of 2019 is set to be one of the most interesting ones.

The last full moon of the calendar year, known as the Cold Moon, is expected on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac.

For those keeping count, that's a full moon on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.

