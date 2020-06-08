12-year-old's death being investigated as homicide; mother arrested

Monday, June 8, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Derrick Camp, of the 600 block of Forest Ridge Place, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency medical crews on Sunday.

Camp was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m.

Camp suffered a head injury and had several noted healing injuries, the coroner's office reported.

This case is being handled as a homicide. Camp has been sent to the GBI for an autopsy.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded at about 8 :59 p.m., to the hospital in reference to possible child abuse.

Authorities said they learned that the boy had been punished after his mother found a nude photo on his mobile device.

The deputy reported that she whipped him on his legs with a belt and made him do squats against a wall for 30 minutes. If he failed to maintain that position, he would have to start over from the beginning. While she was in the bathroom, the mother heard a loud thump and later directly to a nearby grocery store, the deputy reported. She said that when she returned home, she noticed a bump and blood on the left side of Derrick’s head. She said he told her fell off the bunk bed. She said he appeared to act unlike himself and that he was speaking slowly.

She said she saw his chest start to swell and could hear a rattling noise coming from his chest. She stated Derrick has asthma so she went to go get his inhaler for him.

She said the inhaler she had was an older inhaler and only had about four squirts left in it. She stated after giving Derrick his inhaler, he was still not responding to her so she laid him down and started blowing air from her mouth to his mouth. She said brown and red fluids came out of his mouth. She stated she laid Derrick on his side and went to the neighbor’s residence to seek help.

She said she does not personally know the neighbor but she needed a ride to the hospital. She stated she called 911 in route to the hospital and advised them of the situation. Jasmine stated she began CPR on Derrick with the help of 911 guiding her through instructions over the phone.

Jasmine stated she was advised by dispatch to pull into the Walgreens parking lot at 3204 Peach Orchard Rd where EMS would meet her. Jasmine stated at this time Derrick’s eyes were dilated, and he had a faint pulse. Jasmine further stated Derrick was still vomiting brown liquid and he was attempting to gasp for air. Jasmine stated when Gold Cross arrived on scene they would not let her inside the ambulance with Derrick.

After further questioning, the mother, Jasmine Camp, 32, was arrested on suspicion of cruelty to children in the first degree, according to the sheriff's agency.

This article will be updated.