Thursday, July 11, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to officials, a 12-year-old girl is missing from Columbia County.

Jaliyah Semler left her home in Ivy Falls on Tuesday and has not returned. She was last seen wearing light colored jeans (unknown shirt description) and a necklace with a charm inscribed with the word “Icy”.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts please call Investigator Teresa Lamb at 706-541-1044 or CCSO dispatch at 706-541-2800.