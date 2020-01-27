12-year-old boy killed, teen burned in Georgia house fire

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (AP) -- A 12-year-old boy has died and his teenage sister was badly burned in a house fire in Georgia.

News outlets report the fire broke out Sunday morning in Butts County. The girl has been airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

A man who lived at the home says he tried to get the boy out but couldn't save him from the flames.

Fire officials haven't determined the cause of the fire.

Loved ones say the boy was visiting family at the home for his birthday, which was last Thursday. His sister's birthday is Monday.

