12-year-old NC boy reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old boy last seen over a week ago has been reported missing in Charlotte.

Deputies say they are looking for Dakota Trent, who was reported missing just before 9 p.m. Saturday, February 22. The 12-year-old was last seen walking on Sawyer Drive near McLean Drive.

Trent is described as being around 5′2″ and 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a blue or black puffer jacket and blue Adidas sneakers.

Police say Trent has been known to frequent the UNC Charlotte campus. He has a history of running away, police say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

