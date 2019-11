Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An 11-year-old girl from North Augusta is dead after a crash that happened Monday.

11-year-old Charnia Eccleston was involved in a crash Monday in Augusta, on Central Avenue and Whitney Street. She died Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m. at the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

The crash is under investigation.

