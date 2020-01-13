11-year-old girl missing in South Carolina

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Ashley Lopez was last seen on January 11th wearing sandals, black leggings, and a pink shirt.

Lopez is described as a 150 pound female with long black curly hair and brown eyes. She may be carrying a black trash bag with white shoes and a purple jacket inside.

Officials say Lopez recently moved from Charlotte, NC to South Carolina with her family approximately three days ago. She may have gone back to the area.

Anyone with information about Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

