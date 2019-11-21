11-year-old FL boy runs a mile in honor of Investigator Cecil Ridley

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

Zechariah Cartledge, 11, ran a mile in honor of Investigator Cecil Ridley on Wednesday night. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the Richmond County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of one of their own, one 11-year-old boy in Florida is making sure he's sharing in their grief.

Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida boy, has been paying tribute to fallen first responders through his foundation, Running 4 Heroes, for several years now.

Cartledge honors those men and women by running a mile every time a law enforcement agent dies in the line of duty.

Cartledge ran in honor of Richmond County Sheriff's Office Investigator Cecil Ridley on Wednesday evening.

The 11-year-old paid tribute to Ridley in a Facebook post Thursday.

"He was an amazing hero," Cartledge said. "I hate when any investigator or officer is shot and killed, especially when he's just in a convenience store."

Cartledge, who runs with a thin blue line American flag, says he'll be sending Ridley's family the exact flag he ran with on Wednesday night.

Ridley, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, was killed Tuesday night during a patrol for weapons at Augusta Mart.

The suspect in this case, Alvin Hester, Jr. remains hospitalized after he was shot.

