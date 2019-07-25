11 dogs found caged, emaciated after being dumped at Augusta Animal Services

Thursday, July 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- 11 dogs are struggling to survive after being dumped in horrible conditions at Augusta Animal Services overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a report filed with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the deputy director of Augusta Animal Services, Crystal Eskola, says she found the pups early Wednesday morning.

All 11 dogs were dropped off in a wire kennel and plastic crate outside the gate to the building. They were all emaciated and covered in fleas.

The report says three of the dogs were wearing collars, but none had been microchipped.

Rescue groups Best Buddies and Dog Networking Agents both took as many of the dogs as they could, but four remain at the shelter Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Dog Networking Agents said the dogs they brought in are being treated at Care More Animal Hospital. One of the pups is in such bad shape she can't find the energy to stand and her body temperature has dropped.

There are two open neglect cases at Care More regarding these pups. They're undergoing a number of tests. Three other dogs went to short-term foster homes until they can find new fosters.

DNA says they are desperate for more foster homes for these animals and others in their care, so they can continue to help the remaining dogs at the shelter.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office listed the crime under Cruelty to Animals, and they are accepting any tips people may have about the person who dumped the dogs.

