11 arrested in two Aiken County drug busts within one week

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- 13 people are under arrest in Warrenville after a drug bust Tuesday.

It happened at a home on the 200 block of Carline Road. The drug den was found with methamphetamine, heroin, two handguns, and about $8,000 connected to illegal drugs.

Deputies arrested Tammy Celeste Powell, 47, Christopher Shane Blitchington, 41, Heather Hall, 26, Rhonda Ennis, 49, and Scott Allen Dabs, 33, on drug charges ranging from trafficking, to possession, to intent to distribute.

Six additional people were arrested in a separate drug bust on Two Notch Road on Thursday.

Deputies responded to the home around 5:00 p.m. with SWAT. Marijuana, methamphetamines, heroin, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

Baxter Felix Vinson Jr., 41, Joshua Lee Dooley, 41, Thomas William Guinn, 26, Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 23, Gary Craig Phillips, 40, and Jeremy Daniel Hill, 42, were all arrested and charged with possession.

Hill was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for burglary.

All suspects in both busts were taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.