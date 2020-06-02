10th grader and Georgetown County sheriff lead a peaceful march

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

(Source: WMBF)

GEORGETOWN, SC. (WMBF) -- About a hundred people showing up for a peaceful protest in Georgetown County yesterday. At the front of the march, the county sheriff leading the protest alongside a 10th grader who helped spark the whole thing.

It all started when Eileen Carter called the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, explaining how she wanted to hold a peaceful demonstration in the community.

She then made a request to Sheriff Carter Weaver.

"I asked him if he would walk with us and he just said 'Yes. Definitely.' And that just made me really happy and super excited," Eileen said.

"I think law enforcement is doing too much talking. We're not doing enough listening. So today, I'm going to keep my mouth shut, and walk with her," Sheriff Weaver said.

That's exactly what the sheriff and about one hundred other people did.

Eileen led the group nearly two miles to a nearby gas station, then everyone took a moment to take the experience in.

"It means a lot to me. And I'm really shocked at the turnout and I'm really pleased with it," Eileen said.

Protestors didn't hesitate to show support:

"It's the youth, they are less invested in the old way. And they're ready to make a change."

"It doesn't matter what generation you are apart of. You have to, if you're a human, you have a pulse, you have to be affected by this."

As protestors walked back to the Dollar General where they started, Eileen's dad also took a moment to take in the impact his daughter was making on the community.

"To think that my 15-year-old daughter decided to peacefully hold an event and the turn out that we had today, because of it, I was expecting 20 people. This says a lot about this community, it says a lot about the seriousness of this, and it says a lot about my daughter. I couldn't be prouder of her."

