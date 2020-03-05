$10K reward offered in search for GA teen who disappeared from home 2 weeks ago

Thursday, March 5, 2020

(WBTV) - Deputies are offering $10,000 for information about a teen who disappeared from her Georgia home during the night of Feb. 20.

Julia Mann is 5′3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. Officials say all indications are that she left alone and on her own accord. Beyond that, officials don’t know what has happened to her.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945 or investigators directly at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.

The FBI has helped with certain aspects of the case. The GBI is assisting.

Officials say the Georgia State Patrol did an aerial search of the area near her home, and members of Oconee County Fire Rescue helped conduct a ground search of the area near her home.

K9 teams have searched the area as well. Officials say agencies in other states have also helped in the search.

